Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, May 6

It’s a full 15-game schedule today, but several afternoon starts make for a more limited DFS menu than usual — with just eight games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Don’t worry, though, we’re here to help guide your lineups to victory with three teams to stack on Saturday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, May 6

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($5,500)

Ozzie Albies ($4,300)

Eddie Rosario ($2,300)

O’s starter Kyle Bradish has gotten shelled his last two times out, with 10 runs on 14 hits in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. He’s struggled against both righties and lefties about equally, and he could be in for a rough time against a Braves offense that has among the highest implied run totals of the day at just under five runs. Acuna, Olson and Albies have all hit for serious power recently, while Rosario crushes right-handed pitching and comes at a steep discount.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Corey Kluber

Bryce Harper ($5,600)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,000)

Nick Castellanos ($4,600)

Brandon Marsh ($4,400)

Kluber has also struggled mightily to start 2023, and again doesn’t show much of a platoon split with both righties and lefties posting an OPS over .800 against him. Citizens Bank Park is a great place to hit, and the Phillies have the sixth-highest team slugging percentage against right-handed pitching. Harper has been swinging the bat well since his return from Tommy John surgery, while Schwarber is batting leadoff of late and could see extra plate appearances.

Thairo Estrada ($5,100)

Joc Pederson ($4,000)

J.D. Davis ($3,600)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,100)

If you’re looking for a stack that could produce at a bargain, the Giants have among the highest implied run totals of the slate thanks to a matchup with mediocre Brewers righty Colin Rea. San Francisco has been among the league’s most dangerous offenses against righties this year, with Wade and Pederson serving as platoon specialists while Estrada (.855 OPS over the last 10 days) and Davis (.885 over the last 10 days) hit righties just as well as lefties.