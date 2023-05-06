Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Guardians on Saturday, May 6

The Minnesota Twins are looking to make it two straight wins over the Cleveland Guardians when the two teams meet up this afternoon in a battle atop the AL Central at Progressive Field. First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. ET. Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) will look to continue his great start for Minnesota, while rookie sensation Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45) goes for Cleveland.

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this one as just about a coin flip, with the Twins checking in at -115 on the moneyline and the Guardians listed at -105. The run total is set at 7.5.

Twins-Guardians picks: Saturday, May 6

Injury report

Twins

Out: RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Ronny Henriquez (elbow), INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (elbow), SS Royce Lewis (knee)

Guardians

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Logan Allen

Gray has been dominant this season, posting a 0.77 ERA and a 4-0 record. He’s racked up 41 strikeouts in just 35 innings and has only allowed three earned runs, as his slider and curveball have both baffled hitters so far.

Allen is making just his third MLB appearance in the wake of injuries to Cleveland’s rotation, and he’s certainly looked the part so far. He’s allowed three earned runs in 11 total innings pitched and struck out 16 hitters along the way.

Over/Under pick

Gray isn’t going to give the Cleveland batters much to deal with, and though Allen is young, he’s been tossing very well in his two appearances this season — and should be set up for success against a Twins lineup that’s struggled against lefties.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

When Sonny Gray is on the hill in 2023, you’ve generally been better off picking the team he’s with, and at even odds I like him to lead the Twins to a win against a scuffling Guardians offense that was shut out on Friday night.

Pick: Twins