Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Phillies on Saturday, May 6

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies face off in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The Red Sox won the first game, 5-3, to extend Philly’s losing skid to five in a row. Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.44 ERA) will take the mound for Boston, while Bailey Falter (0-5, 5.01 ERA) looks to get the Phillies back on track.

The Phillies are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox at +125. The total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox-Phillies picks: Saturday, May 6

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: LF Alex Verdugo (illness)

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Phillies

Out: CF Cristian Pache (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Andrew Belllattii (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Corey Kluber vs. Bailey Falter

Kluber has struggled with control and consistency this season. Sometimes, he can be on — in two games this season, he has allowed just a single run. However, there have been games of five and seven earned runs, as well. His most recent appearance saw him give up three runs and strike out seven batters in 5.1 innings.

Falter has seen much of the same. Yet to record a win, the Phillies leftie has allowed 36 hits to 22 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched this season. His last appearance against the Houston Astros saw him give up four runs and strike out just three batters.

Over/Under pick

This total is on the higher end, but with the lack of consistency from both of these pitchers, it makes sense. Philadelphia’s offense isn’t anything to write home about this season, but I think that the Red Sox will be able to fill out a few squares here. However, I’m picking the under — I think Kluber will find his footing in Philly.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Boston is on quite the rampage and find themselves on a seven-game winning streak as they enter this game. They certainly have the momentum and firepower to knock Falter onto his heels and keep him from getting a win. With Kluber’s recent performances lowering concern about the pitcher, I think Boston keeps on moving. The Red Sox are 5-1 in their last six games against left-handed pitchers.

Pick: Red Sox