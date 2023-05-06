Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Braves on Saturday, May 6

The red-hot Baltimore Orioles face the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, after snapping Atlanta’s winning streak last night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.14 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Braves are -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles checking in at +200. The total sits at 8.5.

Orioles-Braves picks: Saturday, May 6

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RHP Dillon Tate (elbow), RHP Mychal Givens (knee)

Braves

Out: C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Spencer Strider

Bradish has not lasted long in his appearances on the mound this season. In his last two starts, he was pulled after two innings and seven runs and after 4.2 innings and three runs. This season, he has allowed 20 hits and recorded just 14 strikeouts.

Strider, on the other hand, has been nearly untouchable. He had a tough showing against the Mets in his most recent game, allowing four runs over five innings, but this seems like an outlier when considering the rest of his 2023 resume. He has kept teams scoreless in half of his starts.

Over/Under pick

These are two very prolific offenses — Baltimore ranks fourth in MLB in runs per game, and Atlanta comes in at sixth. If today’s game looks anything like yesterday’s — and with Bradish on the mound, I think it will — we can expect another big-swinging day, even with Strider on the mound.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

As Bradish goes up against this deep Atlanta offense, it’s not going to turn out well for him. He has struggled to get past the fifth inning in games, and Strider has been a much more consistent and long-lasting option on the mound. While the Orioles are still going to have an aggressive offensive approach — they did have nine runs yesterday — I think that the Braves are able to pull this one out.

Pick: Braves -240