Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Saturday, May 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, after Yu Darvish led the Padres to a 5-2 win in the opener. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego. Blake Snell (1-4, 5.28 ERA) will take the mound for the Friars, while Dustin May (3-1, 3.15 ERA) goes for the Dodgers.

The Padres are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. checking in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Padres picks: Saturday, May 6

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow)

Padres

Out: C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quad), RP Drew Pomeranz (neck), OF Jose Azocar (neck)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Dustin May

Snell has not had a particularly auspicious start to 2023. His latest outing was also his longest start of the year at six innings, as he allowed three runs while striking out seven batters. His high ERA speaks for itself, though he may be on an upward swing in May after allowing three runs or fewer in his last three starts. He has enjoyed some success against the Dodgers in the past, but he’s been tough to trust due to erratic command and spotty feel for his breaking balls.

In May’s most recent start, he allowed two runs and struck out four batters in five innings on the mound. May has been fairly consistent in allowing one or two runs per start this season and lasting between five and six innings.

Over/Under pick

This is going to be an interesting matchup. May has been fairly consistent in allowing just one or two runs per game, while Snell has been more all over the place. However, his last few outings have been successful, a theory that will be tested by this Dodgers offense.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

With Snell on the mound for the Padres, San Diego is going to struggle. The Pads don’t exactly have one of the most productive offenses in baseball to back up their lefty, even if he does continue to improve — the Padres’ star-studded offense averages just 4.3 runs per game, tied for 17th in MLB. I think that the Dodgers should be able to wrap this one up with Dustin May on the mound and the fifth-highest runs per game average in the league.

Pick: Dodgers