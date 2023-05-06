Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Saturday, May 6

The Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6. The Angels won the first game last night, 5-4, to pull into a tie for first atop the AL West. First pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.93 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Reid Detmers (0-2, 4.85 ERA) will pitch for L.A.

The Angels are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers set at +100. The total sits at 8.

Rangers-Angels picks: Saturday, May 6

Injury report

Rangers

Out: RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Corey Seager (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee)

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (hip, personal), 1B Jared Walsh (head), LHP Aaron Loup (hamstring), RHP Austin Warren (elbow), LHP Jose Quijada (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers

Eovaldi had a fantastic game last time out against the New York Yankees, putting together a complete-game shutout. He pitched nine innings, allowed just three hits, and kept New York off the scoreboard. Other than that appearance, we can expect Eovaldi to give up two or three runs per night, generally.

Detmers struggled in his last outing, allowing four hits and seven runs — four of which were earned — against the Milwaukee Brewers in just 4.1 innings. He has struggled with control this season, and did not fare well against the Rangers last season, allowing 16 runs in 26.0 innings

Over/Under pick

These are two big-hitting teams that bring some of the best offenses in the sport to the diamond. The Rangers rank second in runs per game and fifth in homers per game, and the Angels land at seventh and sixth in those categories. With batters like Mike Trout, Shohei Otani, Josh Jung, and Marcus Semien showing up in both halves of each inning, I’ll take another high-scoring one here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

These are two excellent offenses going up against two pitchers who have struggled with consistency. If Eovaldi can show even flashes of his last performance, he should easily be able to outdo Detmers as their offenses start swinging.

Pick: Rangers +100