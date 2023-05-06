Is Jimmy Butler playing for the Heat on Saturday in Game 3 vs. the Knicks?

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks continue their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Saturday with Game 3 from South Beach set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Heat will be hoping superstar Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury late in Game 1 and sat out Game 2, will be available for this pivotal clash. Here’s the latest on Butler’s status ahead of Game 3.

Jimmy Butler injury updates

Butler is officially listed as questionable, but he plans to play according to Ira Winderman. The forward had some extra days to rest due to NBA scheduling and should be able to suit up. Obviously, Butler coming back into the mix would be huge for the Heat as they try to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Even with Butler set to return, the Heat still need solid contributions from Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus. That trio provides the most consistent offense for Miami outside of Butler, and will be worth backing in fantasy formats for Game 3.