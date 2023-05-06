Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race on Saturday, Skinner also out

The favorite to win the Kentucky Derby will not make it to the starting gate, as Forte was scratched by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission due to a hitch in his gallop after a Saturday morning workout.
The Florida Derby winner was the 3-1 choice via the morning line, but a stumble during a morning gallop on Thursday put his status in jeopardy. It’s clear that owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher thought the horse could compete, but the KHRC veterinarian disagreed and pulled the horse from the race.
Skinner, a John Shirreffs trainee listed at 20-1 will also not compete, leaving the field with just 18 mounts instead of 20. They join another pre-race favorite in Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar who all previously withdrew. Having no Forte or Practical Move means the top two horses in the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying series won’t make the race.
As of May 6 at 12:15 p.m. ET, here is the updated field with new post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
2023 Kentucky Derby Latest Odds
|Program Number
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Current Odds
|Morning Line Odds
|Program Number
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Current Odds
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|1
|Hit Show
|Brad Cox
|Manny Franco
|26-1
|30-1
|2
|2
|Verifying
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|16-1
|15-1
|3
|3
|Two Phil’s
|Larry Rivelli
|Jareth Loveberry
|8-1
|12-1
|4
|4
|Confidence Game
|Keith Desormeaux
|James Graham
|17-1
|20-1
|5
|5
|Tapit Trice
|Todd Pletcher
|Luis Saez
|9-2
|5-1
|6
|6
|Kingsbarns
|Todd Pletcher
|Jose Ortiz
|10-1
|12-1
|7
|7
|Reincarnate
|Tim Yakteen
|John Velazquez
|13-1
|50-1
|8
|8
|Mage
|Gustavo Delgado
|Javier Castellano
|17-1
|15-1
|11
|9
|Disarm
|Steve Asmussen
|Joel Rosario
|24-1
|30-1
|12
|10
|Jace’s Road
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|33-1
|50-1
|13
|11
|Sun Thunder
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|30-1
|50-1
|14
|12
|Angel of Empire
|Brad Cox
|Flavien Prat
|9-2
|8-1
|16
|13
|Raise Cain
|Ben Colebrook
|Gerardo Corrales
|30-1
|50-1
|17
|14
|Derma Sotogake
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Christophe Lemaire
|7-1
|10-1
|18
|15
|Rocket Can
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|27-1
|30-1
|21
|16
|Cyclone Mischief
|Dale Romans
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|31-1
|30-1
|22
|17
|Mandarin Hero
|Terunobu Fujita
|Kazushi Kimura
|21-1
|20-1
|23
|18
|King Russell
|Ron Moquett
|Rafael Bejarano
|32-1
|50-1
