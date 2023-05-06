Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race on Saturday, Skinner also out

The favorite to win the Kentucky Derby will not make it to the starting gate, as Forte was scratched by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission due to a hitch in his gallop after a Saturday morning workout.

The Florida Derby winner was the 3-1 choice via the morning line, but a stumble during a morning gallop on Thursday put his status in jeopardy. It’s clear that owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher thought the horse could compete, but the KHRC veterinarian disagreed and pulled the horse from the race.

Skinner, a John Shirreffs trainee listed at 20-1 will also not compete, leaving the field with just 18 mounts instead of 20. They join another pre-race favorite in Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar who all previously withdrew. Having no Forte or Practical Move means the top two horses in the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying series won’t make the race.

As of May 6 at 12:15 p.m. ET, here is the updated field with new post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.