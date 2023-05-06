Bronny James commits to USC

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has committed to USC for college basketball according to his social media. This decision allows LeBron James to attend Bronny’s college games at home, and will definitely impact USC’s turnout and bottom line.

Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XuZDwLYuY6 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

Bronny James has starred at Sierra Canyon High School and will now join USC as a highly rated prospect, although it’s hard to tell how much that has to do with his game or his father’s star power. Every recruiting service has him rated well, so he clearly does have something to his game to get an offer from a top Division I program. The Trojans have built a strong basketball program in recent years, and James will now be a part of it.

The big question is whether Bronny James will stay more than one season with USC. LeBron James has long said his goal is to play at least one season with his son, which makes Bronny a highly rated NBA draft prospect even if he doesn’t necessary have the talent to be taken that high. This situation will play out in one year, and we’ll see exactly how much influence LeBron James has on the basketball world in that timespan.