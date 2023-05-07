Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, and Wyndham Clark is 18 holes from his first win of the season from Quail Hollow in Charlotte.
Clark fired a best-of-the-day -8 63 on Saturday to get to -16 for the tournament, with Xander Schauffele the closest to him at -14. Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton will be the penultimate pairing on Sunday, as they’re both at -11 entering the last day of the $20 million elevated event from the PGA TOUR.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Clark is the even money favorite at +100 to take home the trophy. Schauffele is +165, with Hatton at +1600 and Scott at +2500.
The fourth round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:45 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will provide live broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports will take over from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:30 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|1:20 PM
|Adam Scott
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:10 PM
|Harris English
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:00 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Brendon Todd
|12:50 PM
|Corey Conners
|Gary Woodland
|12:40 PM
|Max Homa
|Michael Kim
|12:30 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Justin Thomas
|12:20 PM
|Nate Lashley
|Viktor Hovland
|12:05 PM
|Seamus Power
|Alex Smalley
|11:55 AM
|Dylan Wu
|Doug Ghim
|11:45 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Matt Kuchar
|11:35 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Kevin Streelman
|11:25 AM
|K.H. Lee
|J.J. Spaun
|11:15 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Jimmy Walker
|11:05 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Tom Kim
|10:55 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Palmer
|10:40 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Trace Crowe
|10:30 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Denny McCarthy
|10:20 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Akshay Bhatia
|10:10 AM
|Tony Finau
|Stephan Jaeger
|10:00 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Si Woo Kim
|9:50 AM
|Chad Ramey
|Trey Mullinax
|9:40 AM
|Harrison Endycott
|Francesco Molinari
|9:30 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:15 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Sahith Theegala
|9:05 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Sam Stevens
|8:55 AM
|Hayden Buckley
|Joseph Bramlett
|8:45 AM
|Alejandro Tosti
|Cameron Young
|8:35 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Callum Tarren
|8:25 AM
|Zac Blair
|David Lingmerth
|8:15 AM
|Cam Davis
|Henrik Norlander
|8:05 AM
|Justin Suh
|Austin Eckroat
|7:55 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Stewart Cink
|7:45 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Nick Hardy