Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, and Wyndham Clark is 18 holes from his first win of the season from Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Clark fired a best-of-the-day -8 63 on Saturday to get to -16 for the tournament, with Xander Schauffele the closest to him at -14. Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton will be the penultimate pairing on Sunday, as they’re both at -11 entering the last day of the $20 million elevated event from the PGA TOUR.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Clark is the even money favorite at +100 to take home the trophy. Schauffele is +165, with Hatton at +1600 and Scott at +2500.

The fourth round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:45 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will provide live broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports will take over from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.