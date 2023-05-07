 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three - Wyndham Clark

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, and Wyndham Clark is 18 holes from his first win of the season from Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Clark fired a best-of-the-day -8 63 on Saturday to get to -16 for the tournament, with Xander Schauffele the closest to him at -14. Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton will be the penultimate pairing on Sunday, as they’re both at -11 entering the last day of the $20 million elevated event from the PGA TOUR.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Clark is the even money favorite at +100 to take home the trophy. Schauffele is +165, with Hatton at +1600 and Scott at +2500.

The fourth round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:45 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will provide live broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports will take over from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:30 PM Wyndham Clark Xander Schauffele
1:20 PM Adam Scott Tyrrell Hatton
1:10 PM Harris English Tommy Fleetwood
1:00 PM Sungjae Im Brendon Todd
12:50 PM Corey Conners Gary Woodland
12:40 PM Max Homa Michael Kim
12:30 PM Adam Svensson Justin Thomas
12:20 PM Nate Lashley Viktor Hovland
12:05 PM Seamus Power Alex Smalley
11:55 AM Dylan Wu Doug Ghim
11:45 AM Rickie Fowler Matt Kuchar
11:35 AM Matthew NeSmith Kevin Streelman
11:25 AM K.H. Lee J.J. Spaun
11:15 AM Mark Hubbard Jimmy Walker
11:05 AM Emiliano Grillo Tom Kim
10:55 AM Keegan Bradley Ryan Palmer
10:40 AM Taylor Moore Trace Crowe
10:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Denny McCarthy
10:20 AM Beau Hossler Akshay Bhatia
10:10 AM Tony Finau Stephan Jaeger
10:00 AM MJ Daffue Si Woo Kim
9:50 AM Chad Ramey Trey Mullinax
9:40 AM Harrison Endycott Francesco Molinari
9:30 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Fitzpatrick
9:15 AM Chris Kirk Sahith Theegala
9:05 AM Rory McIlroy Sam Stevens
8:55 AM Hayden Buckley Joseph Bramlett
8:45 AM Alejandro Tosti Cameron Young
8:35 AM Kramer Hickok Callum Tarren
8:25 AM Zac Blair David Lingmerth
8:15 AM Cam Davis Henrik Norlander
8:05 AM Justin Suh Austin Eckroat
7:55 AM Webb Simpson Stewart Cink
7:45 AM Ryan Armour Nick Hardy

