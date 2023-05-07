 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Wells Fargo Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Wells Fargo Championship, taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Wells Fargo Championship - Previews Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Wells Fargo Championship teed off from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, returning to its home course after taking a slight detour last year because of a Presidents Cup conflict. The elevated event features many of the world’s top-ranked golfers competing for a share of a $20 million purse.

Entering the last day of play, Wyndham Clark is the favorite to win at -16 after 54 holes, a two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele, and five strokes clear of Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott.

And there are plenty of reasons beyond the money to take home the title, though the victor’s share results in $3.6 million, with the runner-up earning $2.18 million. The champion will also get 500 FedExCup points, 70 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, plus a spot into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

