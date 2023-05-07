How much will the winner of the Wells Fargo Championship receive in 2023

The Wells Fargo Championship teed off from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, returning to its home course after taking a slight detour last year because of a Presidents Cup conflict. The elevated event features many of the world’s top-ranked golfers competing for a share of a $20 million purse.

Entering the last day of play, Wyndham Clark is the favorite to win at -16 after 54 holes, a two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele, and five strokes clear of Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott.

And there are plenty of reasons beyond the money to take home the title, though the victor’s share results in $3.6 million, with the runner-up earning $2.18 million. The champion will also get 500 FedExCup points, 70 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, plus a spot into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.