What time is the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Miami this weekend for the latest race. The Miami Grand Prix airs Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. The course is 5.41 km (3.36 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.33 km (191.58 mi).

There has only been one event in the history of the Miami Grand Prix, and that took place in 2022. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing ended up winning that race with a time of 1:34:24 with Charles Leclerc finishing second and Carlos Sainz Jr. rounding out the podium in third place.

In that race, Verstappen also recorded the fastest lap at 1 minute 31 seconds. Leclerc entered last year’s race in pole position but ultimately finished in second place while running 3.79 seconds behind Verstappen.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to reclaim the top spot in 2023, as he’s listed atop the odds board at -250 to win. Sergio Perez is next with +330 odds to win while Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc are tied for third at longer +1400 odds.