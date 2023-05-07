F1 live stream: How to watch the Miami Grand Prix via live stream

The F1 season moves on to Miami for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix. Below, we’ll run through the details on how to watch this event via live stream.

The Miami Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7, and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix last year, and DraftKings Sportsbook has him favored at -250 odds to win again in 2023. Behind him, Sergio Perez (+330), Fernando Alonso (+1400), Charles Leclerc (+1400), and Lewis Hamilton (+2200) round out the top five on the odds board.