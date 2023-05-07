 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Miami Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Miami via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The F1 season moves on to Miami for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix. Below, we’ll run through the details on how to watch this event via live stream.

The Miami Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7, and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix last year, and DraftKings Sportsbook has him favored at -250 odds to win again in 2023. Behind him, Sergio Perez (+330), Fernando Alonso (+1400), Charles Leclerc (+1400), and Lewis Hamilton (+2200) round out the top five on the odds board.

