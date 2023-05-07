What time is the 2023 AdventHealth 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 7 with the 2023 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at three hours.
Kurt Busch won this event last year in 3:13:03. His brother Kyle took the checkered flag in 2021 in 3:05:21. Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2020 with a time of 3:17:14.
Kyle Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Hamlin (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Christopher Bell (+850). Ross Chastain sits atop the standings heading into this race with 370 points. Bell is narrowly behind him at 367 in second place, with Kevin Harvick a seemingly distant third with 332 points.
2023 AdventHealth 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|William Byron
|24
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|3
|Ross Chastain
|1
|4
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|Ty Dillon
|77
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|13
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|15
|Austin Cindric
|2
|16
|Kyle Busch
|8
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|18
|Aric Almirola
|10
|19
|Erik Jones
|43
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|21
|Chase Elliott
|9
|22
|Noah Gragson
|42
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|25
|Harrison Burton
|21
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|27
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|28
|Ryan Preece
|41
|29
|Josh Berry
|48
|30
|Justin Haley
|31
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|34
|Brennan Poole
|15
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|51
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|78