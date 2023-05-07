What time is the 2023 AdventHealth 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 7 with the 2023 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at three hours.

Kurt Busch won this event last year in 3:13:03. His brother Kyle took the checkered flag in 2021 in 3:05:21. Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2020 with a time of 3:17:14.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Hamlin (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Christopher Bell (+850). Ross Chastain sits atop the standings heading into this race with 370 points. Bell is narrowly behind him at 367 in second place, with Kevin Harvick a seemingly distant third with 332 points.

Starting lineup