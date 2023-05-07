 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 AdventHealth 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 AdventHealth 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Wyndham Rewards Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 01, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 7 with the 2023 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Motor Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at three hours.

Kurt Busch won this event last year in 3:13:03. His brother Kyle took the checkered flag in 2021 in 3:05:21. Denny Hamlin picked up the win in 2020 with a time of 3:17:14.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+750), Tyler Reddick (+750), Hamlin (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+850) and Christopher Bell (+850). Ross Chastain sits atop the standings heading into this race with 370 points. Bell is narrowly behind him at 367 in second place, with Kevin Harvick a seemingly distant third with 332 points.

Starting lineup

2023 AdventHealth 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Ross Chastain 1
4 Martin Truex Jr 19
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Daniel Suarez 99
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Ty Dillon 77
12 Christopher Bell 20
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Austin Cindric 2
16 Kyle Busch 8
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Erik Jones 43
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Chase Elliott 9
22 Noah Gragson 42
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 Corey Lajoie 7
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 A.J. Allmendinger 16
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Josh Berry 48
30 Justin Haley 31
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 J.J. Yeley 51
36 Josh Bilicki 78

