How to watch NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 via live stream

NASCAR will head to Kansas City, Kansas for its next race. The Kansas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the 12th race of the year. Martin Truex Jr. heads into this week coming off a win at the 2023 Wurth 400 last weekend.

If you are not in front of a TV on Sunday, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 AdventHealth 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP