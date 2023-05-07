 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, and Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 01, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Kansas City, Kansas for its next race. The Kansas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 7. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the 12th race of the year. Martin Truex Jr. heads into this week coming off a win at the 2023 Wurth 400 last weekend.

If you are not in front of a TV on Sunday, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 AdventHealth 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 AdventHealth 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Byron 24
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Ross Chastain 1
4 Martin Truex Jr 19
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Daniel Suarez 99
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Ty Dillon 77
12 Christopher Bell 20
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Austin Cindric 2
16 Kyle Busch 8
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Erik Jones 43
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Chase Elliott 9
22 Noah Gragson 42
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 Corey Lajoie 7
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 A.J. Allmendinger 16
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Josh Berry 48
30 Justin Haley 31
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 J.J. Yeley 51
36 Josh Bilicki 78

More From DraftKings Nation