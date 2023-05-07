How to watch Hurricanes vs. Devils in Game 3 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils in Game 3 in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Devils are back in a 2-0 hole, this time in the second round vs. the Hurricanes. Last round, the Devils would go on to win four of the last five games and defeat the Rangers in Game 7. The Hurricanes are a bit of a different animal. Carolina has dominated pretty much every period in this series, outscoring the Devils 11-2 over the first two contests.

In Game 2, the Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals in the second period to pull away. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the first two before Jordan Staal and Martin Necas helped Carolina seal the win. The Devils would get a goal from Miles Wood to avoid the shutout, but Frederik Andersen has been fantastic since replacing Antti Raanta in net. In three starts this season, Andersen has a 0.97 GAA with a .963 SV%.

The Devils will go with some lineup changes for Game 3. Most notable is rookie defenseman Luke Hughes set to make his playoff debut. This will be just the third NHL game in Hughes’ career. He had two points in two games during the end of the regular season. Hughes is expected to skate on the second pairing with Damon Severson. Hughes could also see time on the power play.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils live stream

Date: Sunday, May 7

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.