How to watch Stars vs. Kraken in Game 3 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken in Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The series is split 1-1 as they head north. The Kraken won Game 1, 5-4, and the Stars evened things out in Game 2 with a 4-2 win. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has been one of the biggest factors in these playoffs, and stopped 25 of 27 shots on goal in Game 2. The Kraken’s Jake McCann has begun appearing in practice again after sustaining an injury in the first series of the playoffs, but is not expected to return for Game 3.

The Stars are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 5.5.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Sunday, May 7

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.