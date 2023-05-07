Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 on Sunday

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers meet up Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead after grabbing the last two games, and hope to set up a closeout opportunity in Boston with a win in Game 4. The 76ers will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss in Game 3 to level this series.

Marcus Smart is dealing with an ankle injury for the Celtics and is listed as questionable. Joel Embiid continues to play through a knee sprain and is also listed as questionable. Both players are expected to suit up for this contest.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5. Boston is -140 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +120.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +2.5

Philadelphia has generally been a good team when bouncing back from losses. Embiid struggled in Game 2, while James Harden stunk it up in Game 3 to put the Sixers in this 2-1 hole. Look for both stars to have strong showings in this game. The Celtics will eventually cool off a bit from behind the arc. The 76ers are 4-2 ATS as a home underdog this season and 17-12 ATS after a loss. Look for them to get a boost from the home fans in what is essentially a must-win game in the context of the series and send this matchup back to Boston tied 2-2.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

Games 1 and 3 went over this number, while Game 2 went under. Even though the playoffs have featured lopsided affairs, Game 4 is unlikely to be a blowout. The 76ers should get a better showing from Harden, while Boston’s three-point shooting should slow down a bit. These teams have been solid defensively, but this number is a bit low to feel good about the under.