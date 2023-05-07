Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Suns Game 4 on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns keep their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs rolling with Game 4 Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 8 p.m. ET and the contest will air on TNT. The Nuggets are hoping to bounce back after a Game 3 loss, and set up a closeout situation for Game 5. The Suns are trying to send this series back to Denver tied 2-2 with another home win.

Denver is intact on the injury front. Chris Paul remains sidelined for the Suns with a groin injury. He missed Game 3 and is also expected to miss Game 5 with the issue.

The Suns are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 227.5. Phoenix is -140 on the moneyline, while Denver checks in at +120.

Nuggets vs. Suns, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2.5

Phoenix stormed back into this series behind the superstar duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The two offensive heavyweights combined for 86 points in Game 3, and they’ll be tasked with doing some more heavy lifting in Game 4. Phoenix will need more from Deandre Ayton, who continues to look disengaged and was benched in favor of Jock Landale. The Nuggets are actually decent after a loss, sporting a 18-12 ATS mark in that category. Even though Denver is 9-7 ATS as a road underdog, the Nuggets are 20-24 ATS as the road team. The Suns have lost just one game at home in the playoffs this season and should be able to even this series tonight.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

Game 2 went way under this total, while Games 1 and 3 hit the over. There’s simply too many good offensive players on both sides of the ball to feel strongly about the under in Game 4. Back the superstars to do their thing once again Sunday evening, and push this total over for Game 4.