Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s NBA playoff games

There are two Game 4s in the 2023 NBA playoffs Sunday, with the Celtics facing the 76ers in the afternoon before the Nuggets battle the Suns in primetime. Here’s a look at our favorite player props from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (-125)

After dazzling everyone in Game 1, Harden has thrown up two stinkers as the 76ers now find themselves down 2-1 in the series. The Beard has gone just 2-13 from behind the arc in the last two contests after hitting seven triples in Game 1. Harden has topped this line three times in the playoffs, but had three unders with two made triples. Look for him to be better from behind the arc in Game 4 as Philadelphia tries to level this series.

Kevin Durant over 29.5 points vs. Nuggets (-130)

Durant has only gone over this line three times in the playoffs, but all three have come in the last five games. The star forward recognizes the Nuggets aren’t the same as a hapless Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard, and he needs to show why he’s one of the best players in the league. Even with Devin Booker firing offensively, Durant will need to deliver another strong showing as the Suns look to even this series at 2-2. Back him to hit at least 30 points again Sunday.

Jamal Murray under 6.5 assists vs. Suns (-125)

Murray hasn’t dished out less than five dimes in any game this postseason, so there is a bit of risk here. However, he’s taking more shots of late and that leaves him less opportunities to distribute the ball. After averaging 16.2 shots per game over his last 20 games in the regular season, Murray is up to 21.5 shots per game in the playoffs. He’s gone under this mark four times in the postseason and is likely to go under again with this newfound offensive aggressiveness.