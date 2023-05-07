NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games Sunday in the 2023 NBA playoffs and while there are plenty of stars on display, there are also a handful of competent role players who will make excellent DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, $3,200

Landale was an absolute force in Game 3, even if his stat line didn’t really reflect his impact. He logged 22 minutes and 18.8 DKFP, even closing out the game ahead of Deandre Ayton. Ayton was upset about not getting minutes and left before media availability, but don’t think for one second head coach Monty Williams will buckle to that behavior. Look for Landale to keep getting run as he proves himself in this rotation. He is one of the better value adds on the board.

There are one of two ways this can go. Either P.J. Tucker starts to become a more willing shooter and Melton sees less time, or the guard gets inserted quickly as the 76ers search for floor spacing early. Melton connected on four triples in Game 3 and also managed to grab eight rebounds. The work on the boards might not be sustainable, but there’s upside here with Melton’s strong marksmanship. After 37 DKFP in Game 3, it’s easy to back Melton to have another good showing in Game 4.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

Payne is once again set to start with Chris Paul out, and the guard should get a little more usage in this contest. The Nuggets are unlikely to let Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combine for 86 points again, which means players like Payne need to step up. Payne took a few unnecessary triples in Game 3, which hurt his overall production. He’ll likely be more aggressive here attacking the basket.