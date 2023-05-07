How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers meet Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the matchup will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics took homecourt advantage back in this series with a win in Game 3, buoyed once again by strong three-point shooting and good scoring from their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both forwards are expected to continue producing big numbers in this series, and Boston will look to set up a closeout situation at home in Game 5 with a win Sunday afternoon.

The 76ers are hoping to level this series and will need a better showing from James Harden to do so. After a magical outing in Game 1, Harden has regressed significantly. Joel Embiid continues to work his way back to being 100% and should be better Sunday. As long as the two stars can get going, Philadelphia has enough supporting contributors to even this matchup at 2-2.