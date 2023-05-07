How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns square off in Game 4 Sunday afternoon, with the Nuggets holding a 2-1 lead in the series. Tipoff from Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Nuggets made a run late in Game 3 but ultimately could not get past Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had strong games, although the latter struggled near the end of the contest to make key shots. The Nuggets will need a bit more from their supporting cast, and they might trim their rotation a bit in this contest after playing some fringe guys early in the series.

The Suns will once again be without Chris Paul as he works through a groin injury, which means Booker and Durant will carry the scoring load again. Deandre Ayton will be one to watch, as he saw backup center Jock Landale take over his role in crunch time. If Ayton sulks, the Suns will have trouble moving the ball in their offense. If he’s engaged, he could be the player that turns this series in Phoenix’s favor.

Nuggets vs. Suns

Date: Sunday, May 7

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.