Top fantasy baseball catcher waiver pickups for Week 7

Catcher remains a confounding position for fantasy baseball, with injuries — and slow starts from some typically reliable names — making the picture even murkier. But there are some intriguing players to be found on the waiver wire, and here are three targets we recommend this week.

Connor Wong, C, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 2.8%

Maybe the Mookie Betts trade wasn’t such a disaster for Boston after all. Wong has been a revelation of late, with three homers and a steal in just the last week after Reese McGuire’s hand injury opened up more playing time. Wong is now solidly the 1A of that catcher platoon, ensconced in a good lineup and a friendly hitter’s park — righties who pull the ball in the air at Fenway Park are going to run into a lot of extra-base hits. His average will regress a bit, but he should continue making some noise with the bat.

Blake Sabol, C/OF, San Francisco Giants

Roster percentage: 0.7%

That outfield eligibility is huge, as Sabol — in addition to splitting time with Joey Bart behind the dish — has another path to playing time as an occasional corner outfield against lefties that most other fantasy catchers can’t touch (and which makes a big difference when it comes to counting stats). Playing time aside, though, Sabol has given fantasy managers plenty of reason to pick him up of late, slugging nearly .600 over the last week. His abysmal 42.5% K rate is a concern, and will keep his average suppressed, but he makes some of the hardest contact around and his launch angle is optimized to produce barrels and put the ball over the fence.

Bo Naylor, C, Cleveland Guardians

Roster percentage: 0.4%

The Guardians are desperate for any answers on offense as they try to stay afloat in the AL Central race, and catcher is the most natural place to look. Not only has the duo of Mike Zunino and Cam Gallagher been bad all year, but Cleveland just so happens to have a top-100 prospect in Naylor who’s killing the ball in Triple-A.

#Guardians 23yr old (C) prospect Bo Naylor is heating up at Triple-A Columbus. Naylor tonight went (2-5 R 2B HR RBI) including his 6th HR of the year. He has now homered in back-to-back games.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VA8JnRPcrc — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 4, 2023

If you have the roster flexibility wait a week or two, now is the time to pounce for a guy who could be a difference-maker at a scarce position.