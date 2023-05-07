 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 7

Chris Landers goes over their top fantasy baseball corner infielders to target on the waiver wire going into the week of Monday, May 8.

By Chris Landers
Matt Mervis of the Chicago Cubs prepares to bat in the second inning of his MLB debut against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on May 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

This week’s corner infielders to target for fantasy baseball have a little bit of old and a little bit of new, so let’s get right to our four recommended waiver wire adds.

Carlos Santana, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster percentage: 21.7%

The Pirates’ joyride through the early part of the 2023 season hit a bit of a bump in the road this week, but Santana is still worth a look — particularly if you’re in need of help in the RBI category. The first baseman’s 30-homer days are likely behind him, but he’s making very good contact right now and, most importantly, is locked into a cleanup spot every day that has him on pace to knock in 100 runs this year. Plus, kicking in a couple steals doesn’t hurt, does it?

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B/OF, San Francisco Giants

Roster percentage: 8.7%

Wade became a late-night sensation during the Giants’ dream 2021 season, and after an injury-ravaged 2022 he’s back with a vengeance this season. Wade leads off regularly against righties and has already popped six homers with a steal so far with 12 runs scored. He’s mashed righties his entire career, and while he won’t start every single day, his production should compensate for the occasional benching against a lefty.

Matt Mervis, 1B, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 7.5%

Welcome to the Show, finally! Mervis knocked in a run with his first career hit on Friday against the Miami Marlins, and David Ross has already committed to the top prospect being in the lineup every day — they didn’t bring him up from Triple-A just to ride the bench. Mervis showed massive power and a surprisingly good feel for hitting in the Minors, and he should be a major factor in a solid Cubs lineup.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 1.5%

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting the bejeezus out of the ball in Triple-A right now, and the only reason he’s not up in Cincy already is due to service time manipulation. The Reds could’ve used him in their infield yesterday — they’ve taken to starting Spencer Steer at first with Wil Myers and Joey Votto out — and if he keeps hitting like this it’s only a matter of time.

I’m still somewhat skeptical that Encarnacion-Strand will hit enough to get his prodigious power into games, but he’s cut his strikeout rate to just 15.6%, and if that number is for real, he could make a lot of noise.

