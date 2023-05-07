Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 7

The middle infield spots have been as ravaged by injury as any in this young MLB season, but the silver lining is that if you find yourself needing reinforcements there are plenty to be found on the waiver wire. Here are four targets to consider this week for fantasy baseball.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7 middle infield targets

Miguel Vargas, 1B/2B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster percentage: 20.5%

One of L.A.’s top prospects, Vargas was a trendy sleeper pick after Gavin Lux’s spring knee injury — and if you bailed after his slow start, you may want to consider getting back in before it’s too late. Vargas has been crushing the ball recently, with six extra-base hits in the Dodgers’ recent six-game homestand, and he seems to be fully over the injuries that dogged him in April. He brings a little power, a little speed, a little average and dual eligibility; what more could you want?

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 7.7%

Speaking of rookie sleepers who were given up on too quickly — Tovar has started to wake up after an anemic April, hitting over .300 with 7 RBI in the last two weeks, and if he can keep his strikeout rate down it’s only a matter of time before the steals start coming. Most encouragingly, Bud Black has shown a commitment to letting his youngster play through struggles, so his playing time isn’t at risk.

Ezequiel Duran, SS/3B, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 5.0%

Duran’s playing time is likely very much at risk when Corey Seager returns, but 1) we still don’t know just when that will be, 2) Seager has always had trouble staying healthy and 3) Duran is killing the ball right now, even batting second in the order on some days. Statcast is very much a believer, ranking him in the 85th percentile in hard-hit rate, and he popped three homers and two steals over his first 23 games — he’s another one who could contribute across the board to fantasy teams.

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 0.8%

Valdez seems locked into every-day playing time at second base with Yu Chang out, and he’s made the most of it since getting the call from Triple-A with a homer and two steals in the last week. The power is likely minimal, but the average is very real — he was a doubles machine in the Minors — and something like .270 with 15 homers and five steals seems reasonable.