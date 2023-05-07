Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 7

The beauty of the outfield position for fantasy baseball is that, given the sheer volume advantage it has, you can always find something should you need help on the waiver wire. This week is no different, as there are several guys we’re targeting.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7 outfield targets

Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 17.1%

If you’re wondering how the Red Sox are staying afloat with a struggling rotation and a lineup comprised mostly of spare parts, look no further than Duran, who looked to be overmatched as a Major League hitter but has broken out this year in a big way — like, OPS over 1.000 big. Statcast is a believer in the underlying skills, and while he won’t provide a ton of power, he should be a solid source of average, speed and counting stats as he sits in the middle of a strong Boston lineup.

Nick Senzel, 3B/OF, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 11.1%

It’s time to party like it’s 2018. Senzel was once one of the brightest prospects in the game, but his star has faded considerably since then as he struggled to hit at all at the highest level — until 2023, that is. Called up a few weeks ago after Wil Myers went down with an injury, Senzel has finally looked like the player we thought he’d be lo those many years ago, with three homers and two steals to go with a solid average. His home park is a fantasy baseball manager’s dream, and he seems locked into playing time on a go-nowhere Reds team as long as he keeps hitting.

Edward Olivares, OF, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 2.3%

Olivares long displayed intriguing skills but could never find regular playing time. The Royals are sorry enough this year that those at-bats have finally come, and Olivares is making the most of them, ranking in the top 20 percent of the league in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage. Kauffman Stadium isn’t a great place to hit, but Olivares brings 15-homer power and 20-steal speed to the table along with a .260-.270 average.

Luke Raley, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 1.2%

Let’s just go ahead and pick up the entire Rays offense at this point. Raley strikes out as often as almost anyone, and he never starts against lefties, but that hasn’t stopped him from swatting seven homers already this season. If you can stomach the average concerns, he’s a potentially elite source of power in a great lineup.