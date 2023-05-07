Top fantasy baseball starting pitcher waiver pickups for Week 7

This has been as dicey a fantasy baseball season for pitching as any in recent memory, between a constant stream injury concerns and rule changes that have goosed offense around the league.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7 starting pitcher targets

Sean Manaea, SP, San Francisco Giants

Roster percentage: 21.9%

Bryce Miller, SP, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 14%

Sure, Miller won’t get to pitch against the Oakland Athletics every time out, and he’s likely to regress some as he makes the jump straight from Double-A, but on the other hand — did you see that fastball?

Bryce Miller has a case for the best 4-seam fastball in baseball:

• Stuff+: 144 (3rd best)

• Pitching+: 122 (best)

• xWhiff+: 150 (3rd best)



This is due to his high velo, lower release point (5.81') and INSANELY high induced vertical break at 20.9" (highest in MLB). pic.twitter.com/3mzLHeLcCG — Jeremy Maschino (@JMaschino_56) May 3, 2023

My word. With a pitch like that, Miller is worth a roster spot in just about all leagues, even if you have to sit him down against tougher lineups as he fine-tunes the rest of his arsenal.

Matthew Liberatore, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Roster percentage: 1.3%

The Cardinals are a mess in just about every way right now, but especially in the rotation, where Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas have struggled mightily while Adam Wainwright has just returned from the IL. Good thing, then, that the team has among the best arms in the upper Minors at its disposal.

Liberatore struggled in his first taste of the Majors last year, but he retooled his arsenal over the winter, more specifically adding a couple clicks of velo on his fastball that have turned it into a true swing-and-miss offering — and have made his already elite curveball play up even more. Liberatore is carving up Triple-A right now,