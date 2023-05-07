Top fantasy baseball reliever waiver pickups for Week 7

Good luck trying to piece together a workable bullpen in fantasy baseball this season — between injuries and normal reliever randomness, it’s been even more stressful than usual. But with chaos comes opportunity, and there are several names that could produce big dividends to target on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 7 reliever targets

Jason Adam, RP, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 14.3%

With Pete Fairbanks on the IL with elbow inflammation, the closer role for the best team in baseball now goes to Adam, who’s been plenty dominant himself so far this year. He converted his first chance this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and while Fairbanks doesn’t think he’ll be out too long, we’ve heard that before from pitchers about the elbow injuries.

Michael King, RP, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 8.8%

We may have seen the last of Yankees Closer Clay Holmes. King’s now converted multiple dominant, multi-inning saves for a New York team who’s margin for error is very thin right now, and Holmes just doesn’t have the electric stuff we saw from him early last year. If King isn’t officially the closer right now, it’s just a matter of time.

Mark Leiter Jr., RP, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 2.3%

It seems like every day the Cubs’ Wheel of Closer Destiny lands on someone else, whether it’s Brad Boxberger or Michael Fulmer or Adbert Alzolay, and every day that chosen reliever melts down in the ninth. Enter Leiter Jr.: Solid all year, the righty finally got his first save opportunity on Friday against the Miami Marlins and took full advantage. His stuff isn’t electric, but his splitter is a legit out pitch, and this team is good enough that it’s worth speculating on who’s in the closer’s chair.