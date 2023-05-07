Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 7 of 2023 MLB season

We are another week into the fantasy baseball season. There is a chance your lineup has taken on a drastically different look since the start of the year due to several injuries around the league. There have also been some notably poor performances to begin the year, so you may have also switched things up because of that. Either way, here is this week’s list of players you can send to the waiver wire ahead of fantasy baseball’s Week 7 matchups.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Players to drop in Week 7

Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

Henderson was on this list last week but is still rostered in 59.2% of leagues. That would make sense in dynasty leagues, but in redraft leagues, he should be sitting on your waiver wire. The rookie is hitting .186 this season and has nearly a quarter of his season-long fantasy points in the last week. The good thing about dropping him in redraft leagues is that if he starts to turn it around, he should still be sitting there if you decide to re-add him.

Lance Lynn, SP, Chicago White Sox

Lynn is an interesting case. He ranks eighth in strikeouts in the league but is tied for the second-most earned runs allowed. His punchouts are keeping his point totals decent, but he has a 6.86 ERA. Lynn can be pitching decently on the mound, but his lack of run support makes wins hard to come by. At this point, he is still able to turn in positive performances, but there are definitely pitchers available that can give you more consistent numbers.

Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets

Marte has dealt with injuries this season, but he is largely underperforming when out on the field. In 108 at-bats, he is hitting .213 with four doubles, one home run and eight RBI. Marte has added nine stolen bases, but if you aren’t worried about winning that stat category from week to week, it seems time to move on.

Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Gimenez sits as the 15th-best second baseman in the league, so there is a chance you are rostering him for depth. That’s fine, but someone else is likely available that can be more beneficial to your squad. Gimenez has been super inconsistent at the plate. He is hitting just .224 on the season but is currently one for his last 13. Send him to waivers to end the headache of trying to figure out when to play him.