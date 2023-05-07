 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 7

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 7.

By Chris Landers
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Saturday’s bleak pitching slate has given way to a far rosier picture on Sunday, with several aces — including Gerrit Cole and Sandy Alcantara — scheduled to pitch this afternoon. There are also plenty of streaming options to consider for your fantasy baseball teams, so let’s break it all down with our complete starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 7.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 7

Pitchers to stream

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Wesneski’s fastball command isn’t quite locked in — and he’s still not generating quite as many swings and misses with his dominant slider as we saw last year — but he’s allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts, and a home date with a weak Miami Marlins lineup offers a great chance at both a win and a quality start.

Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics — Bryce Miller was also a consideration here, and if he’s somehow still on the waiver wire after his outstanding debut, go grab him. Miller’s ownership rates are a bit lower, though, despite the fact that he outdueled his Seattle Mariners counterpart while taking a no-hitter into the eighth last time out. The righty’s control is still spotty, but his overwhelming high-90s fastball should be more than enough for success against the punchless Kansas City Royals.

Ross Stripling, San Francisco Giants — Stripling finally had his Bugs Bunny changeup working in his last start, allowing two runs over five innings in a tough road spot against the Houston Astros. Now he’s back home at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s scored three or fewer runs in eight of its last 11 games.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 7.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/7

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Gerrit Cole @ Rays
2 Joe Ryan @ Guardians
3 Sandy Alcantara @ Cubs
4 Mason Miller @ Royals
5 Julio Urias @ Padres
6 Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers
Strong plays
7 Graham Ashcraft vs. White Sox
8 Bryce Miller vs. Astros
9 Hayden Wesneski vs. Marlins
10 Bryce Elder vs. Orioles
11 Yusei Kikuchi @ Pirates
Questionable
12 Ross Stripling vs. Brewers
13 Martin Perez @ Angels
14 Ryne Nelson @ Diamondbacks
15 Cal Quantrill vs. Twins
16 Michael Kopech @ Reds
17 Tyler Wells @ Braves
18 Steven Matz vs. Tigers
19 Joey Lucchesi vs. Rockies
Don't do it
20 Tanner Houck @ Phillies
21 Taijuan Walker vs. Red Sox
22 Roansy Contreras vs. Blue Jays
23 Trevor Williams @ Diamondbacks
24 Brandon Bielak @ Mariners
25 Ryan Yarbrough vs. Athletics
26 Jose Suarez vs. Rangers
27 Ryan Feltner @ Mets
28 Josh Fleming vs. Yankees
29 Adrian Houser @ Giants
30 Alex Faedo @ Cardinals

More From DraftKings Nation