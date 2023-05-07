Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 7

Saturday’s bleak pitching slate has given way to a far rosier picture on Sunday, with several aces — including Gerrit Cole and Sandy Alcantara — scheduled to pitch this afternoon. There are also plenty of streaming options to consider for your fantasy baseball teams, so let’s break it all down with our complete starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 7.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 7

Pitchers to stream

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Wesneski’s fastball command isn’t quite locked in — and he’s still not generating quite as many swings and misses with his dominant slider as we saw last year — but he’s allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts, and a home date with a weak Miami Marlins lineup offers a great chance at both a win and a quality start.

Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics — Bryce Miller was also a consideration here, and if he’s somehow still on the waiver wire after his outstanding debut, go grab him. Miller’s ownership rates are a bit lower, though, despite the fact that he outdueled his Seattle Mariners counterpart while taking a no-hitter into the eighth last time out. The righty’s control is still spotty, but his overwhelming high-90s fastball should be more than enough for success against the punchless Kansas City Royals.

Ross Stripling, San Francisco Giants — Stripling finally had his Bugs Bunny changeup working in his last start, allowing two runs over five innings in a tough road spot against the Houston Astros. Now he’s back home at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s scored three or fewer runs in eight of its last 11 games.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 7.