MLB lineups for Sunday, May 7: Orlando Arcia back for Braves, no Adley Rutschman for O’s

Sunday means an early start across MLB — especially this week, with the first game getting underway at 11:35 a.m. ET in Atlanta. That means you’ll have to be particularly on top of setting your fantasy baseball lineups, but don’t worry, our daily lineup report will keep you up to date with everything to know about who’s starting and who’s sitting.
MLB starting lineups: Sunday, May 7
Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves, 11:35 a.m. ET
Austin Hays finally returns from his finger injury, batting fifth and playing left field, while Adley Rutschman will cede catching duties to James McCann in an early start after a night game. Anthony Santander will DH while Jorge Mateo sits and Gunnar Henderson starts at short and bats cleanup.
1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF
2. Anthony Santander (S) DH
3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
4. Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
5. Austin Hays (R) LF
6. Adam Frazier (L) 2B
7. Ramon Urias (R) 3B
8. Kyle Stowers (L) RF
9. James McCann (R) C
Orlando Arcia will start at short in his return from a fractured wrist suffered last month while Eddie Rosario starts in left, Marcell Ozuna serves as the DH and Chadwick Tromp spells Sean Murphy behind the plate.
