Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, May 7

Despite a full 15-game schedule on Sunday, May 7, it’s a lighter DFS menu than usual — with just eight games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. With fewer options to choose from, here are our top teams to stack in your lineups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, May 7

Brent Rooker ($3,800)

Ramon Laureano ($3,500)

Shea Langeliers ($3,400)

Esteury Ruiz ($3,200)

The definition of balling on a budget here. The A’s bats come cheap today, but they’ve put up 17 runs across the first two games of their series in Kansas City — and now they get to face Ryan Yarbrough, who holds a 7.40 ERA across nine appearances and two starts this season. The lefty shouldn’t pose much of a challenge, and Oakland actually has hit southpaws pretty well this year, ranking in the top half of the league in team OPS. Rooker has been among the best hitters in the game so far this year while Ruiz has run wild on the bases and Laureano and Langeliers have great platoon splits.

Rafael Devers ($5,600)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,100)

Alex Verdugo ($4,800)

Jarren Duran ($3,600)

The Red Sox have baseball’s second-highest OPS against right-handed pitching this year, while Phillies righty Taijuan Walker has been lit up to the tune of a 6.91 ERA in six starts. Devers tallied three hits on Saturday, while Yoshida (1.192 OPS in his last 10 games) and Duran (1.061) have been scorching lately. Add in Philly’s shaky bullpen and a great hitter’s park, and Boston should return big value.

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400)

Nolan Gorman ($4,600)

Lars Nootbaar ($4,100)

Brendan Donovan ($3,300)

The Cardinals should be desperate to snap their eight-game losing streak on Sunday, and they’ll get to face off against Tigers righty Alex Faedo in his first start since 2022. Faedo has battled injuries over the last few months, but the last time we saw him on a Major League mound, he was struggling to the tune of a 5.53 ERA in 12 starts — and there’s very little evidence that the former first-round pick is a big league-caliber arm. Goldschmidt has been the one Cardinals bat performing up to par lately, while Gorman, Nootbaar and Donovan should be able to thrive with the platoon advantage and a reduced salary.