Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Sunday, May 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 7, with both teams looking for a big series win for their NL West hopes. Firrst pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA) will pitch for the Padres, while Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Both teams’ moneyline odds sit at -110 in a pick ’em at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Padres picks: Sunday, May 7

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow)

Padres

Out: C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quad), RP Drew Pomeranz (neck), OF Jose Azocar (neck)

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Julio Urias

Urias lost a bit of control at the tail end of April, allowing five and six runs in back-to-back games, but returned to form against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first start of May. He allowed just one hit and one run over seven innings pitched while striking out a whopping 10 batters.

Musgrove has started just two games this season after an injury delayed his start, allowing three runs in the first and giving up seven earned runs to the Giants over just 3.1 innings in his latest outing. (Although it’s hard to hold that one against him considering the run environment in Mexico City.) The righty has struck out nine batters in two appearances on the mound while allowing 13 hits.

Over/Under pick

Musgrove started the season on the IL and is clearly still settling in this year. He is right-handed, and the Dodgers have been crushing it against righties. With the Padres’ firepower going up against Urias, too, we can expect a high-scoring afternoon.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Urias has been fairly consistent this season and will have plenty of offense to back him up on the mound. I think the Dodgers take this series home with a win here.

Pick: Dodgers