Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Mets on Sunday, May 7

The Colorado Rockies (13-21) and the New York Mets (17-17) will wrap up a three-game series on Sunday, May 7. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Colorado will start Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45 ERA), while New York counters with the southpaw Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA).

The Mets are the -195 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +165 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Colorado will stay on the road when this series wraps and head to Pittsburgh for a three-game set with the Pirates. New York will get a much-needed off day on Monday before beginning a road trip with a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Rockies-Mets picks: Sunday, May 7

Injury report

Rockies

Day to day: Kyle Freeland (neck)

Out: SP Noah Davis (elbow), RP Dinelson Lamet (back)

Mets

Out: RP Brooks Raley (hamstring), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), OF Tim Locastro (back)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Feltner vs. Joey Lucchesi

Something seems to have clicked for Feltner, as he allowed 13 earned runs in his first three starts but has since given up only two over his last three. Most recently, he pitched 5.1 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Feltner allowed two earned on six hits while striking out three and walking one in a no-decision.

The lefty Lucchesi will be making his third start of the season. He was at his best in his first outing, throwing seven scoreless innings, but it has been downhill since. Most recently, Lucchesi only lasted four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs on five hits. He struck out one but didn’t surrender any walks while not factoring into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The first two games in this series have seen run totals of one and seven, respectively. Feltner has been solid over his last three outings, and if he can turn in a fourth consecutive solid performance, he should be able to help keep the run total low. The over/under likely leans on the start that Lucchesi puts forth. I’m banking on at least a decent outing on the mound, so I like the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

New York took the first game of the series, while Colorado battled back in the second. The Mets have the benefit of playing at home, but they are 3-7 over their last 10. The Rockies are 5-1 in their last six. Feltner has a tough matchup, but with his looking better recently, I think he will give Colorado the series on Sunday.

Pick: Rockies