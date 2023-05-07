Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Cubs on Sunday, May 7

The Miami Marlins (16-18) and the Chicago Cubs (17-16) wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, May 7. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Miami will start Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 5.09 ERA), while Chicago counters with Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 4.45).

The Marlins are the road favorites with -120 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the narrow +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5. When this series wraps, Miami will hit the road and head to Phoenix to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set beginning Monday. Chicago stays at home to welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to town for a three-game divisional series.

Marlins-Cubs picks: Sunday, May 7

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Trevor Rogers (biceps), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), RP JT Chargois (oblique), 1B Garrett Cooper (ear), SS Joey Wendle (intercostal), RF Avisail Garcia (back)

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), C Yan Gomes (concussion)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs, Hayden Wesneski

The reigning NL Cy Young winner pitched a complete game shutout against the Minnesota Twins on April 4, making it seem like he was picking up where he left off last season. Since then, he has allowed 17 earned runs over his last four starts. Most recently, Alcantara allowed three earned on six hits in just five innings of work against the Atlanta Braves. He struck out five and walked three to earn his third loss of the season.

Wesneski will be making his seventh start of the season. After some rough outings to begin the year, he has been able to settle down over his last four appearances. Most recently, Wesneski pitched six innings against the Washington Nationals and allowed just one earned run on five hits. He struck out two and didn’t surrender a walk while not factoring into the decision.

Over/Under pick

Alcantara hasn’t been great recently, but the biggest hindrance for him has been his lack of run support. The Marlins haven’t scored in two of his last four starts. The Cubs scored four runs or fewer in their last five games.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

I am taking Chicago in this game to complete the series sweep. Miami has lost five in a row and is riding the struggle bus. Alcantara should, theoretically, give them an edge on the mound, but they haven’t supported their ace. The Cubs haven’t been lighting up the scoreboard but are at least putting up several runs per game.

Pick: Cubs