Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Sunday, May 7

The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 7, after these two AL West rivals split the first two contests. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium. Martin Perez (4-1, 2.41 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, while Jose Suarez (1-1, 7.89 ERA) will pitch for the Angels.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Rangers-Angels picks: Sunday, May 7

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Corey Seager (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee)

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (hip, personal), 1B Jared Walsh (head), RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), RP Austin Warren (elbow), RP Jose Quijada (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Martin Perez vs. Jose Suarez

Perez heads into May in a good spot, after allowing just two runs and one earned run over his last two starts on the mound. He has not allowed more than three runs in any start this season, and has given up 38 hits this year while striking out 28 batters.

Suarez has been up and down this season. He has allowed seven runs in two of his starts, and he has not gone deeper than five innings, but he was impressive in his last start, allowing just two hits and no runs against the Brewers while striking out six batters.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games have been nine and 11, and with Suarez on the mound, we can expect Texas’ offense to quickly take advantage of the left-hander. The Angels’ offense has also been a solidly consistent force, ranking eighth in runs per game to the Rangers’ second.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers blew out the Angels, 10-1, in yesterday’s game. Texas has one of the best offenses in MLB this season, and with Suarez’s struggles on the mound, it doesn’t look good for the Angels at home. I think that Perez will have plenty of big bats to back him up here, and the Rangers take another one home.

Pick: Rangers