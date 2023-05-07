Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Mariners on Sunday, May 7

The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners face off in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 7. The series is currently split at a game apiece after Seattle’s late-inning rally on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park. Bryce Miller (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Brandon Bielak (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will pitch for the Astros after Luis Garcia’s injury.

The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.5.

Astros-Mariners picks: Sunday, May 7

Injury report

Astros

Out: SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), OF Chas McCormick (back), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Parker Mushinski (back), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Mariners

Day to day: 2B Kolten Wong (wrist)

Out: SP Robbie Ray (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (deltoid), UTIL Dylan Moore (core), RP Penn Murfee (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Miller vs. Brandon Bielak

Miller is coming off a sensational Major League debut — last week, he pitched six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up just two hits and one run while recording 10 strikeouts. He’s heavily reliant on his fastball, but it’s among the very best in baseball already, with elite movement and velocity when he spots it up in the zone.

Bielak has not yet started a game this season and has been on the mound just once. He pitched four innings against the San Francisco Giants on May 1, allowing two hits and two runs while recording six strikeouts in relief of Garcia after he left due to injury.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games have been 10 and 12, and neither team is sending out a particularly experienced pitcher to the mound. I think we’re going to continue to see the bats making contact today.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners won 7-5 in yesterday’s game after a 6-4 loss in the first game. Seattle’s offense has not been particularly impactful this season, the main reason the Mariners are not above .500. While rookie Miller had a good first showing on the mound, going up against the Astros is going to be an entirely new challenge, and Houston should be able to win this series today.

Pick: Astros