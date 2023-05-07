Is Marcus Smart playing for the Celtics on Sunday in Game 4 vs. the 76ers?

The Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Boston holding a 2-1 lead hoping to win this game and set up a closeout situation at home. One player the Celtics will hope can contribute is Marcus Smart, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Sunday.

Marcus Smart injury updates

The point guard is officially listed as questionable, but it seems like he’s going to suit up. Smart has had several injury designations over the course of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and he’s yet to miss a game due to an injury.

Regardless of Smart’s status, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon are both solid DFS options for the Celtics. Boston’s guard rotation is strong, and Smart doesn’t have a usage rate high enough to really move the the needle for White and Brogdon with extra minutes.