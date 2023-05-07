 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Chris Paul playing for the Suns on Sunday in Game 4 vs. the Nuggets?

The Suns PG has a groin injury. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s game vs. Denver.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 5, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns took Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, setting up the opportunity for them to even the series at 2-2 Sunday. The Suns are hoping veteran point guard Chris Paul can return the court soon after he suffered a groin injury in Game 2. Paul missed Game 3, and here’s the latest on his status for Game 4.

Chris Paul injury updates

Paul has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s contest, which makes sense given he was expected to miss Games 3 through 5. A groin injury is not something to mess with, especially at Paul’s advanced age and history of leg injuries. We’ll see if he can speed up the timeline but he’s likely not going to see the court unless the teams get back to Phoenix for Game 6.

Cameron Payne will once again be the starting point guard, but all the fantasy value will be with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Those two combined for 86 points in the victory and will be tasked with going off again to level this series.

