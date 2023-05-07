Is Chris Paul playing for the Suns on Sunday in Game 4 vs. the Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns took Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, setting up the opportunity for them to even the series at 2-2 Sunday. The Suns are hoping veteran point guard Chris Paul can return the court soon after he suffered a groin injury in Game 2. Paul missed Game 3, and here’s the latest on his status for Game 4.

Chris Paul injury updates

Paul has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s contest, which makes sense given he was expected to miss Games 3 through 5. A groin injury is not something to mess with, especially at Paul’s advanced age and history of leg injuries. We’ll see if he can speed up the timeline but he’s likely not going to see the court unless the teams get back to Phoenix for Game 6.

Cameron Payne will once again be the starting point guard, but all the fantasy value will be with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Those two combined for 86 points in the victory and will be tasked with going off again to level this series.