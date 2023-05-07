Pick on the Moneyline for Rangers-Angels on May 7

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels entered Saturday tied for the lead in the American League West and both are looking to continue their nice starts to the 2023 season with a win on Sunday.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels (-125, 9.5)

Jose Suarez will look to improve upon his shaky start to the season as the Angels turn to him for the start. Suarez has a 7.89 ERA with five walks and 2.9 home runs per nine innings allowed while allowing at least four runs in both of his home starts this season.

Throughout his career Suarez has struggled at home with a 5.55 ERA and 1.7 home runs per nine innings with his road numbers slightly better with a 4.97 ERA and 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Behind Suarez is a bullpen that entered Saturday third in the league with a 2.85 ERA, but with the league’s biggest differential in ERA and xFIP as the team is 15th among MLB teams with a 4.34 xFIP. In simple terms, it says regression is coming for the Angels bullpen.

While the Angels offense entered Saturday fourth in the league in runs per game at home with 6.1, the Rangers offense overall is second in runs per game overall with 6.3 per game as they look to support starter Martin Perez.

After making his first All-Star Game appearance last season, Perez has followed it up with a 4-1 start this season with a 2.41 ERA with his 2.4 walks per nine innings on-pace to be a career-best.

Dating back to the 2022 season, Perez has an active streak of 12 straight starts with at least five innings completed and three or fewer runs allowed.

In five starts against the Angels the past two seasons, Perez has a 2.54 ERA without a home run allowed in 28 1/3 innings and will lead the Rangers to victory with the league’s number two offense in runs per game behind him.

The Play: Rangers +105