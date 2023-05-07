Fantasy baseball: Vaughn Grissom sent down again as Orlando Arcia returns from IL

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, the Atlanta Braves made a move to activate starting shortstop Orlando Arcia from the injured list. As a result, they needed to send a player down to the minors, and despite having the more inexperienced Braden Shewmake on the roster, they went with Vaughn Grissom. He had a lot of excitement surrounding him for his first full season not having to back up Dansby Swanson, but it has yet to pan out.

Grissom had played in a total of 19 games this season. He was hitting .277 with two doubles and seven RBI, so he wasn’t performing poorly, but he still wasn’t meeting the standards they wanted him to. Arcia began the season red-hot prior to the injury and was hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 13 games.

Grissom was a fantasy baseball sleeper this season in redraft leagues. There was hope that he would be able to take over as the starting shortstop during spring training, but the Braves couldn’t ignore the play of Arcia as he earned the gig. The surprising part of it all was when Grissom didn’t even retain the backup role. He had to start the season in Triple-A before getting the call-up. Since being in the big leagues, he has tallied only 21 fantasy points.

Since Grissom has been sent down, he won’t be able to help out your fantasy baseball teams. It is going to depend on how deep your benches are for what you should do with him. If you have the standard three spots, you likely need to send him to the waiver wire to add some extra usable depth. If your league allows you to have deeper benches of four or five spots, you could theoretically hold onto Grissom, but there is likely a more profitable player on waivers you can add as a replacement.