Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson exchange punches at AdventHealth 400 in Kansas [VIDEO]

NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson exchanged punches after the two had a disagreement about what happened on the track at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Sunday. Here’s a look at what transpired and how it led to the two throwing hands.

Ross Chastain PUNCHED Noah Gragson.



Here’s what led to the fight. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/VBFuULZGZY — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 7, 2023

It seems like Gragson feels Chastain pushed him towards the wall during the race, although the video doesn’t give anyone a clear indication of that happening. Gragson then comes back into Chastain’s car as he veers away from the wall. It doesn’t appear to be a major incident to most but at that speed, even a minor movement can throw a driver’s entire race off.

Denny Hamlin would go on to win the race, with Kyle Larson finishing second and William Byron taking third. Chastain was able to get into fifth place, with Gragson finished 29th. We’ll see if there is any further discipline from NASCAR for either driver or the teams.