Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson exchange punches at AdventHealth 400 in Kansas [VIDEO]

The two drivers had a disagreement about a move on the track and it led to punches being thrown.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Ross Chastain, driver of the AdventHealth Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR drivers Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson exchanged punches after the two had a disagreement about what happened on the track at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Sunday. Here’s a look at what transpired and how it led to the two throwing hands.

It seems like Gragson feels Chastain pushed him towards the wall during the race, although the video doesn’t give anyone a clear indication of that happening. Gragson then comes back into Chastain’s car as he veers away from the wall. It doesn’t appear to be a major incident to most but at that speed, even a minor movement can throw a driver’s entire race off.

Denny Hamlin would go on to win the race, with Kyle Larson finishing second and William Byron taking third. Chastain was able to get into fifth place, with Gragson finished 29th. We’ll see if there is any further discipline from NASCAR for either driver or the teams.

