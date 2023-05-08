 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which team has the best odds to win the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

We go over the full list of odds for the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Forward Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats skates for Team Red during the 2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game Practice at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023 in Langley, British Columbia. Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8, from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. The 2023 NHL Draft figures to be a big one with some generational talents at the top. Whoever wins the lottery will get a chance to change their franchise forever with C Connor Bedard. Even the team that lands the No. 2 pick can take Michigan C Adam Fantilli. Both players should be perennial All-Stars in the NHL. Here we’ll go over the NHL Draft Lottery odds and which team has the best shot at landing Bedard.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Team Odds
Anaheim Ducks 18.50%
Columbus Blue Jackets 13.50%
Chicago Blackhawks 11.50%
San Jose Sharks 9.50%
Montreal Canadiens 8.50%
Arizona Coyotes 7.50%
Philadelphia Flyers 6.50%
Washington Capitals 6.00%
Detroit Red Wings 5.00%
St. Louis Blues 3.50%
Vancouver Canucks 3.00%
Ottawa Senators * 2.50%
Buffalo Sabres 2.00%
Pittsburgh Penguins 1.50%
Nashville Predators 0.50%
Calgary Flames 0.50%

