Which team has the best odds to win the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8, from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. The 2023 NHL Draft figures to be a big one with some generational talents at the top. Whoever wins the lottery will get a chance to change their franchise forever with C Connor Bedard. Even the team that lands the No. 2 pick can take Michigan C Adam Fantilli. Both players should be perennial All-Stars in the NHL. Here we’ll go over the NHL Draft Lottery odds and which team has the best shot at landing Bedard.
2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Anaheim Ducks
|18.50%
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|13.50%
|Chicago Blackhawks
|11.50%
|San Jose Sharks
|9.50%
|Montreal Canadiens
|8.50%
|Arizona Coyotes
|7.50%
|Philadelphia Flyers
|6.50%
|Washington Capitals
|6.00%
|Detroit Red Wings
|5.00%
|St. Louis Blues
|3.50%
|Vancouver Canucks
|3.00%
|Ottawa Senators *
|2.50%
|Buffalo Sabres
|2.00%
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|1.50%
|Nashville Predators
|0.50%
|Calgary Flames
|0.50%