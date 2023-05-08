Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas this week for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will be played at TPC Craig Ranch. K.H. Lee has won the tournament each of the past two years, setting a course record for the tournament in 2022, and will look to lock down a three-peat in 2023. He has some stiff competition in the way, though — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama all join the field this week in the Lone Star State.
World No. 2 Scheffler opens as the favorite to win the tournament at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by 2022 runner-up Spieth at +900. Lee enters with +2200 odds to win it for the third year in a row, and Matsuyama joins him at +2200.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday, May 11.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+450
|+120
|−165
|Jordan Spieth
|+900
|+225
|+115
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1400
|+330
|+165
|Jason Day
|+1600
|+360
|+190
|Tom Kim
|+1800
|+400
|+210
|K.H. Lee
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Matt Kuchar
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Adam Scott
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Taylor Montgomery
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Min Woo Lee
|+3500
|+850
|+400
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Maverick McNealy
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Aaron Wise
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Tom Hoge
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Will Gordon
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Byeong Hun An
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|+1100
|+450
|Stephan Jaeger
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|J.J. Spaun
|+5500
|+1200
|+500
|Scott Stallings
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Joseph Bramlett
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Brandon Wu
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Ben Griffin
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|S.H. Kim
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Justin Suh
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Schenk
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Sam Stevens
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Michael Kim
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Mark Hubbard
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Eric Cole
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Cameron Champ
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Luke List
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Davis Thompson
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Ryan Palmer
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Robby Shelton
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Patton Kizzire
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Nate Lashley
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Jimmy Walker
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Wu
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Vincent Norrman
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Trey Mullinax
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|MJ Daffue
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Charley Hoffman
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Carl Yuan
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Troy Merritt
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Ryan Gerard
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Pierceson Coody
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|David Lipsky
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Austin Eckroat
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Andrew Novak
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Long
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chesson Hadley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|S.Y. Noh
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Matti Schmid
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zecheng Dou
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Vince Whaley
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Tano Goya
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Sean O'Hair
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kevin Roy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kevin Chappell
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Hank Lebioda
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Carson Young
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|C.T. Pan
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brandon Matthews
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Zac Blair
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Matthias Schwab
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|David Micheluzzi
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Cody Gribble
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Trevor Werbylo
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Scott Harrington
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Russell Knox
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Martin Trainer
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Martin Laird
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Chris Stroud
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Ryan Armour
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Paul Haley II
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Harrison Endycott
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Tyson Alexander
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Trevor Cone
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Scott Brown
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Sangmoon Bae
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Jim Herman
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Jason Dufner
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Grayson Murray
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Bill Haas
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Wesley Bryan
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Ryan Brehm
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Parker Coody
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Jonas Blixt
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Andrew Landry
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Fabian Gomez
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Peter Kuest
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Nick Watney
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|Kelly Kraft
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Greg Chalmers
|+100000
|+20000
|+7000
|Brian Stuard
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Kyle Stanley
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Ricky Barnes
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Max McGreevy
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Derek Lamely
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Derek Ernst
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Ben Crane
|+200000
|+30000
|+10000
|J.J. Killeen
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|D.A. Points
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000