Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas this week for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will be played at TPC Craig Ranch. K.H. Lee has won the tournament each of the past two years, setting a course record for the tournament in 2022, and will look to lock down a three-peat in 2023. He has some stiff competition in the way, though — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama all join the field this week in the Lone Star State.

World No. 2 Scheffler opens as the favorite to win the tournament at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by 2022 runner-up Spieth at +900. Lee enters with +2200 odds to win it for the third year in a row, and Matsuyama joins him at +2200.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday, May 11.