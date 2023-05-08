 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The field is set for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
RBC Heritage - Round Three Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas this week for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will be played at TPC Craig Ranch. K.H. Lee has won the tournament each of the past two years, setting a course record for the tournament in 2022, and will look to lock down a three-peat in 2023. He has some stiff competition in the way, though — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama all join the field this week in the Lone Star State.

World No. 2 Scheffler opens as the favorite to win the tournament at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by 2022 runner-up Spieth at +900. Lee enters with +2200 odds to win it for the third year in a row, and Matsuyama joins him at +2200.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday, May 11.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +450 +120 −165
Jordan Spieth +900 +225 +115
Tyrrell Hatton +1400 +330 +165
Jason Day +1600 +360 +190
Tom Kim +1800 +400 +210
K.H. Lee +2200 +500 +240
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +500 +240
Matt Kuchar +3000 +650 +300
Adam Scott +3000 +650 +320
Taylor Montgomery +3500 +800 +360
Si Woo Kim +3500 +800 +360
Min Woo Lee +3500 +850 +400
Seamus Power +4000 +850 +400
Maverick McNealy +4000 +850 +400
Aaron Wise +4000 +900 +400
Tom Hoge +4500 +900 +400
Will Gordon +5000 +1100 +500
Davis Riley +5000 +1000 +450
Byeong Hun An +5000 +1000 +450
Adam Hadwin +5000 +1100 +450
Stephan Jaeger +5500 +1100 +500
J.J. Spaun +5500 +1200 +500
Scott Stallings +6500 +1400 +600
Joseph Bramlett +6500 +1200 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +1200 +550
Brandon Wu +6500 +1200 +600
Ben Griffin +7000 +1400 +600
Alex Smalley +7500 +1400 +650
S.H. Kim +8000 +1600 +700
Justin Suh +8000 +1600 +700
Garrick Higgo +8000 +1600 +700
Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +700
Sam Stevens +9000 +1800 +750
Michael Kim +9000 +1800 +750
Mark Hubbard +9000 +1800 +750
Mackenzie Hughes +9000 +1600 +750
Eric Cole +9000 +1600 +750
Cameron Champ +9000 +1800 +800
Luke List +10000 +2000 +850
Davis Thompson +10000 +2000 +850
Aaron Rai +10000 +1800 +800
Ryan Palmer +11000 +2200 +900
Robby Shelton +11000 +2000 +900
Patton Kizzire +11000 +2200 +900
Nate Lashley +11000 +2200 +900
Jimmy Walker +11000 +2200 +900
Harry Hall +11000 +2000 +900
Dylan Wu +11000 +2200 +900
Vincent Norrman +13000 +2500 +1000
Trey Mullinax +13000 +2500 +1100
MJ Daffue +13000 +2500 +1100
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2500 +1000
Charley Hoffman +13000 +2800 +1100
Tyler Duncan +15000 +3000 +1200
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2800 +1100
Carl Yuan +15000 +3000 +1200
Troy Merritt +18000 +3500 +1400
Ryan Gerard +18000 +3500 +1200
Pierceson Coody +18000 +3500 +1200
Doug Ghim +18000 +3500 +1200
David Lipsky +18000 +3000 +1200
Austin Smotherman +18000 +3500 +1200
Austin Eckroat +18000 +3500 +1200
Andrew Novak +18000 +3500 +1200
Adam Long +18000 +3500 +1400
Stewart Cink +20000 +3500 +1400
Harry Higgs +20000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +20000 +3500 +1400
Chesson Hadley +20000 +3500 +1400
Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600
S.Y. Noh +25000 +4500 +1600
Matti Schmid +25000 +4000 +1600
Lucas Glover +25000 +4000 +1600
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +1800
James Hahn +25000 +4500 +1800
Aaron Baddeley +25000 +4000 +1600
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4000 +1600
Zecheng Dou +30000 +5000 +1800
Vince Whaley +30000 +6000 +2200
Tano Goya +30000 +5000 +1800
Sean O'Hair +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Roy +30000 +5000 +2000
Kevin Chappell +30000 +5000 +1800
Justin Lower +30000 +5000 +2000
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5500 +2000
Hank Lebioda +30000 +5500 +2000
Dylan Frittelli +30000 +5500 +2000
Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +1800
Chad Ramey +30000 +5500 +2000
Carson Young +30000 +5000 +2000
Cameron Percy +30000 +5000 +1800
C.T. Pan +30000 +5000 +1800
Brice Garnett +30000 +5500 +2000
Brent Grant +30000 +6000 +2200
Brandon Matthews +30000 +6000 +2200
Zac Blair +35000 +6500 +2200
Satoshi Kodaira +35000 +6000 +2200
Matthias Schwab +35000 +6500 +2200
Kevin Tway +35000 +6500 +2500
David Micheluzzi +35000 +6000 +2200
Cody Gribble +35000 +6500 +2500
Austin Cook +35000 +6000 +2200
Trevor Werbylo +40000 +8000 +3000
Scott Harrington +40000 +8000 +3000
Ryan Moore +40000 +7000 +2500
Russell Knox +40000 +7500 +2500
Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +2500
Robert Streb +40000 +8000 +3000
Martin Trainer +40000 +8000 +3000
Martin Laird +40000 +7000 +2500
Chris Stroud +40000 +7000 +2500
Sung Kang +50000 +9000 +3500
Ryan Armour +50000 +9000 +3000
Paul Haley II +50000 +9000 +3500
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +9000 +3500
Jonathan Byrd +50000 +10000 +3500
Harrison Endycott +50000 +9000 +3000
Tyson Alexander +60000 +10000 +3500
Trevor Cone +60000 +11000 +3500
Scott Brown +60000 +10000 +3500
Sangmoon Bae +60000 +11000 +4000
Richy Werenski +60000 +10000 +3500
Michael Gligic +60000 +10000 +3500
Jim Herman +60000 +11000 +4000
Jason Dufner +60000 +10000 +3500
Grayson Murray +60000 +11000 +4000
Bill Haas +60000 +10000 +3500
William McGirt +80000 +15000 +5000
Wesley Bryan +80000 +15000 +5000
Ryan Brehm +80000 +15000 +5000
Parker Coody +80000 +15000 +5000
Jonas Blixt +80000 +15000 +5000
Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +15000 +5000
Andrew Landry +80000 +13000 +4500
Fabian Gomez +80000 +13000 +4500
Peter Kuest +100000 +15000 +5500
Nick Watney +100000 +25000 +7000
Kelly Kraft +100000 +18000 +6000
Greg Chalmers +100000 +20000 +7000
Brian Stuard +100000 +20000 +6500
Kyle Stanley +100000 +20000 +6500
Ricky Barnes +150000 +25000 +8000
Max McGreevy +150000 +30000 +9000
Derek Lamely +150000 +25000 +8000
Derek Ernst +150000 +25000 +8000
Ben Crane +200000 +30000 +10000
J.J. Killeen +250000 +40000 +20000
D.A. Points +250000 +40000 +15000
Bo Van Pelt +250000 +40000 +13000

More From DraftKings Nation