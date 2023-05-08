Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The AT&T Byron Nelson heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas this weekend, and the forecast isn’t looking pleasant. It looks like scattered thunderstorms will be rolling over the area throughout all four days of the tournament, which could affect play and cause delays. The temperatures will mostly be in the 70s and low 80s.

Much like some earlier tournaments on the PGA TOUR this season, which side of the draw your tee time is could be a huge factor. Will the Thursday morning/Friday afternoon golfers end up with a better spot than the Thursday afternoon/Friday morning groups? Keep an eye on the hourly forecast when making your wagers this weekend, especially when the tee times are released on Tuesday.

K.H. Lee enters the tournament as the reigning champion, just as he did last year. The South Korean golfer looks to win his third AT&T Byron Nelson in a row this year after breaking the course record for the tournament last year. He goes up against Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton, and several more top-ranked golfers. Scheffler enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson starting Thursday, May 11 and ending Sunday, May 14.

Thursday, May 11

Hi 81°, Low 70°: Scattered thunderstorms, 42% chance of precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Friday, May 12

Hi 85°, Low 68°: Scattered thunderstorms, 58% chance of precipitation, 14 MPH winds

Saturday, May 13

Hi 80°, Low 67°: Scattered thunderstorms, 58% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Sunday, May 14

Hi 78°, Low 65°: Scattered thunderstorms, 58% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds