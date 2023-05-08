How to get tickets for AT&T Byron Nelson this year?

The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this week from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. If you’re interested in watching K.H. Lee attempt his third win in three years here, or seeing Scottie Scheffler back in action, look no further. Here’s how to get tickets to this week’s PGA TOUR event.

You can buy single-day tickets directly off the AT&T Byron Nelson website for $75 apiece for the most basic package with grounds access. If you want perks like included food and beverage, front-row seating, or access to the clubhouse, expect to shell out several hundred dollars for a single day.

Tickets are also available via resale sites such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and TickPick. Some of these tickets are listed at lower prices than the face value passes on the official website, but others have prices well beyond the opening cost, so make sure you know which tickets you’re buying.

The AT&T Byron Nelson will run from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 with the cut after 36 holes on Friday.