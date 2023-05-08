How to watch 2023 NHL Draft Lottery via live stream

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8, from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET. The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds to win the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place at the end of June in Nashville. Here we’ll go over streaming options for the lottery on Monday.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery live stream

Date: Monday, May 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Secaucus, New Jersey

Live Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

The Ducks have the best odds followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. The Montreal Canadiens, who won the lottery last year, have top-5 odds to win the first pick again. Last season, the Habs selected wing Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 overall pick. This year, whoever gets the first pick will take Regina C Connor Bedard.