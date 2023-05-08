 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch 2023 NHL Draft Lottery via live stream

We go over streaming options for the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes is interviewed after being awarded the #1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. &nbsp; Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8, from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET. The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds to win the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place at the end of June in Nashville. Here we’ll go over streaming options for the lottery on Monday.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery live stream

Date: Monday, May 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Secaucus, New Jersey
Live Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

The Ducks have the best odds followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. The Montreal Canadiens, who won the lottery last year, have top-5 odds to win the first pick again. Last season, the Habs selected wing Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 overall pick. This year, whoever gets the first pick will take Regina C Connor Bedard.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Anaheim Ducks 18.50%
Columbus Blue Jackets 13.50%
Chicago Blackhawks 11.50%
San Jose Sharks 9.50%
Montreal Canadiens 8.50%
Arizona Coyotes 7.50%
Philadelphia Flyers 6.50%
Washington Capitals 6.00%
Detroit Red Wings 5.00%
St. Louis Blues 3.50%
Vancouver Canucks 3.00%
Ottawa Senators * 2.50%
Buffalo Sabres 2.00%
Pittsburgh Penguins 1.50%
Nashville Predators 0.50%
Calgary Flames 0.50%

More From DraftKings Nation