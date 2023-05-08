 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery start?

We go over the start time for the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Commissioner Gary Bettman of the National Hockey League addresses the media regarding NHL rules changes and the new CBA agreement at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers on July 22, 2005 in New York City. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images for NHLI

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday night and one lucky team will have their future altered forever. Whichever team receives the No. 1 overall pick at the draft in June in Nashville will be able to select center Connor Bedard, who is expected to be a generational talent. Bedard could be the next great center in the NHL. Here we’ll go over the start time and some other basic info for the lottery.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Date: Monday, May 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN
Location: Secaucus, N.J.

The Ducks have the best odds to win the draft lottery and a chance to pick Bedard. The Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Sharks and Canadiens round out the top-5 odds. The Habs were awarded the first pick last season and selected Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Anaheim Ducks 18.50%
Columbus Blue Jackets 13.50%
Chicago Blackhawks 11.50%
San Jose Sharks 9.50%
Montreal Canadiens 8.50%
Arizona Coyotes 7.50%
Philadelphia Flyers 6.50%
Washington Capitals 6.00%
Detroit Red Wings 5.00%
St. Louis Blues 3.50%
Vancouver Canucks 3.00%
Ottawa Senators * 2.50%
Buffalo Sabres 2.00%
Pittsburgh Penguins 1.50%
Nashville Predators 0.50%
Calgary Flames 0.50%

