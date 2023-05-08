What time does the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery start?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday night and one lucky team will have their future altered forever. Whichever team receives the No. 1 overall pick at the draft in June in Nashville will be able to select center Connor Bedard, who is expected to be a generational talent. Bedard could be the next great center in the NHL. Here we’ll go over the start time and some other basic info for the lottery.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Date: Monday, May 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN

Location: Secaucus, N.J.

The Ducks have the best odds to win the draft lottery and a chance to pick Bedard. The Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Sharks and Canadiens round out the top-5 odds. The Habs were awarded the first pick last season and selected Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall.