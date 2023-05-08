Who won last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson?

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14. Last year’s champion, K.H. Lee, will look to put together a three-peat at the course after winning in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he shot 25-under, and in 2022, he set a course record for the tournament with a final score of 26-under.

Last year’s runner-up, Jordan Spieth, also returns to the field after missing the cut at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship. This year, Spieth opens at +900 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind just World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at +450. Two-time champion Lee enters the week with +2200 odds to win it for the third time.

This is the last PGA TOUR event before the 2023 PGA Championship next week, set for the legendary Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.